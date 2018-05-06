The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness, Thierry Henry and Jamie Redknapp were full of praise for Huddersfield Town’s performance against Manchester City in the 0-0 draw.

Souness felt Town were playing City at exactly the right time, as they were being presented with the Premier League trophy as champions.

But he added: “It was a great point for them.

“The players gave the manager everything and, in the first 20 minutes, they really got on the front foot and pressed City.

“They made City make mistakes and it was a good time to play City.

“I have been in this situation where you have already won the title and, if you just drop on your effort ever so slightly, two or three per cent, then you might not be effective.

“I think City were two or three percent off.”

Henry, a title winner with Arsenal, agreed.

“City didn’t have that chilling instinct today,” he said.

“From what they did against West Ham and Swansea, I really thought today would be showtime.

“Sometimes it takes a lot out of you, though, when you know you are going to get your hands on the trophy, but you have to give Huddersfield a lot of credit because they came with a plan, they got that point and well done to them.”

Henry admitted that he hadn’t given Town a chance.

“Not a lot of people gave them a chance, but they were believing in it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Redknapp feels Town, who play at Chelsea on Wednesday, could cash in against Arsenal on the final day at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“When you look at that fixture, against the team with the worst away record in the country, Arsenal, then that is who you want to play,” said Redknapp.

“And Huddersfield deserve it.

“I think they have been fantastic all season, the manager has got them organised and they have shown that when you press City, you can make it difficult.

“The result is all about Huddersfield.”