For those of a nervous disposition, look away now.

The referee for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday is Graham Scott.

That might not strike immediate fear into the superstitious among the blue and white faithful , but Town’s record in matches the 49-year-old from Oxford has officiated is awful.

In fact, Town have won just one of their 11 matches under Scott - that being the 4-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road in March, 2016.

In the David Wagner era at Town , that is the only time they have scored a goal in matches refereed by the official.

Coincidentally, he refereed the 3-0 home defeat by Leeds in November 2015 which Wagner watched from the directors’ box before taking charge of the team for Dean Hoyle.

In the 2016/17 Championship promotion season , Scott refereed both matches against Sheffield Wednesday – a 2-0 loss at Hillsborough in which Jack Payne was sent off and a 1-0 reversal at the John Smith’s.

Then last season, he refereed Town’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester City and the 5-0 thumping at Arsenal.

So, perhaps, for those wanting a change of fate for Town under this particular official, it’s best to focus on those events at Elland Road towards the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when Wagner was starting to put things in place for that glorious promotion to follow.

Stuart Dallas had given Leeds a 22nd-minute lead, but Town responded with goals from Mark Hudson, just before half time, and a second-half trio from Harry Bunn (69 minutes), Karim Matmour (73) and Nahki Wells (77).