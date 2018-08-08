Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea could be without stars Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud for their opening Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town .

The trio returned to training later than their team mates due to their 2018 World Cup commitments, which saw the Frenchmen lift the trophy and Hazard's Belgium advance to the semi-finals.

Their campaigns meant they returned to domestic training late after being given time to recuperate, with all three rejoining the Blues earlier this week.

All three were used as substitutes for Chelsea 's pre-season clash against Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday in the International Champions Cup, which the English side won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

The Premier League season starts in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

On the returning trio after the match, new boss Maurizio Sarri told goal.com : "They arrived yesterday or the day before.

"It was better for them to play 25 minutes than to have a training session alone with the physical coach. They have to work, obviously.

"I'm very happy. I can work with all my players for the first time tomorrow, so we have only three days to prepare for the next match. And the next match will be very important. Very, very, very important."

When asked whether it would be difficult for the trio to play against David Wagner 's Terriers, Sarri replied: "Yes, I think so. Especially all together."

The boss added: "I think that we have to work. But we started to work, to work two days ago.

"But I think, potentially, we can become in two or three months a very good team."