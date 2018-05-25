The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a fantastic feeling for Huddersfield Town to stay in the Premier League – an achievement way beyond gaining promotion in the first place.

To maintain Premier League status with just four weeks of preparation after the play-off final victory is nothing short of a minor miracle.

This is now the chance for Town to plan and develop the squad so that a Premier League place becomes a staple for the club and their fans.

I’ve already got my mind on a few players I think would be great in this transfer window for the Town side.

I am sure David Wagner has got a list as long as his arm, and I’m sure the fans all have favourites they would love to see join the club.

But just to kick off the debate, here are three players who I would like to see wearing blue and white stripes at the John Smith’s come August.

I would firstly like to see Town get Salomon Rondon from West Brom.

He has played as a lone striker for a couple of years and is a combination of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie.

He works his socks off but has a physicality and mobility that could be perfect for Town’s set-up in the Premier League.

This next target might surprise a few people.

But I wouldn’t mind seeing Lukasz Fabianski brought into Town, because I thought he was outstanding in goal for Swansea City last season in what was a weak side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And while Jonas Lossl produced heroics at times and, particularly, at the end of the campaign, I don’t think it would do him any harm to have major competition for the No1 jersey, particularly from somebody with the sort of experience Fabianski has gained with Arsenal, Swansea and Poland.

Finally, the left-back and left wing-back slot has proved a bit of a thorn in the side for Wagner since winning promotion.

Chris Lowe was caught out early on and then Scott Malone didn’t quite take his chance when he got the opportunity in the side.

I went to watch Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday a few weeks ago and Adam Reach of Wednesday was outstanding.

He played at right back but is all left footed.

He is 6ft 2in tall, 25 years of age and a real powerhouse who gets in the box.

Wednesday fans tell me he was their best player for most of last season.

So him, Fabianski and Rondon would be three I would like to see in the Town side.

I have to say that every Town fan you meet at the moment is grinning like a Cheshire Cat - and why not?

It has been an amazing season, but David Wagner is not interested in being one-hit wonders.

He is a coach who wants to go to the top of his profession and the only way he can do that is to now develop Town’s squad into a mid-table Premier League side who consistently cut their teeth at the top of the game.

This weekend, I am heading off to Wembley for the Championship Play-off Final once again.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It is an event which will live long in the memories of Town fans following the events of last year.

I must admit I felt privileged to be at the game as Town beat Reading, because the intensity and excitement was just off the scale.

The significance of failure doesn’t bear thinking about.

The Premier League pot of gold is there at the end of the rainbow.

Town fans had the delight of the penalty shoot-out victory last year and I’m hoping another of my old clubs, Fulham, can achieve exactly the same outcome this year.

Fulham are the slight favourites and a team in great form.

But Aston Villa, with Steve Bruce having won promotion from the Championship so many times, will be a tough nut to crack.

Here’s hoping Town will be heading to Craven Cottage again next season!