Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last weekend could prove the ultimate hammer blow to the Baggies' Premier League survival hopes.

BetVictor have now slashed the odds of Alan Pardew’s side being relegated to the SkyBet Championship to odds-on to finish bottom of the pile and 1/8 favourites to be relegated.

Meanwhile, the Terriers entered last weekend as 10/11 to go down but have eased to 9/4 after their precious three points in the West Midlands.

And although David Wagner’s side should come back down to reality at Wembley with them 20/1 underdogs to beat Tottenham Hotspur, they will no doubt have their eyes on much more winnable fixtures later on in the month against the likes of Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Bromwich Albion - 1/8

Stoke City - 4/6

Swansea City - 6/5

Huddersfield Town - 9/4

Crystal Palace - 9/4

4/1 Bar

Town fans will be disappointed if they aren’t able to win at least one of those relegation six-pointers and, currently sat 14th in the Premier League table, are justifiably as short as 1/3 to preserve their top-flight status next term.

Both Swansea and Palace looked to have clawed their way out of the relegation battle, however the latter conceded a late goal to lose 1-0 at home to Spurs on Sunday and are now winless in their last five league games.

Roy Hodgson’s side are likewise 9/4 alongside Town for the drop with BetVictor expecting West Brom to be joined in the Championship next season by Stoke and Swansea.

The Swans were thumped 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend and, despite an upturn in fortunes under former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, they look to have a threadbare squad that should struggle in the final weeks of the campaign.

Stoke remain the forgotten side in the relegation battle and, like every season, there is always a side ‘too good to go down’ that ends up in the Championship – this year it appears to be the Potters.

BetVictor have cut Stoke to 4/6 for the drop after a run of just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions; typically only seeming to perform in last month’s 2-0 defeat of Town at the Britannia.

The treble of Stoke, Palace and Swansea all to go down pays 4/1 with BetVictor and looks a fair price with just ten games of the season remaining.

