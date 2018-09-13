Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break has given everybody a chance for a breather and a bit of an assessment as to where Huddersfield Town are.

Three points would just be the biggest boost ever against Crystal Palace for the club and fans – and would give the players confidence that the season ahead is one they can enjoy and get into a decent position in the Premier League.

Everybody has dismissed Town’s and Cardiff’s chances of staying up, but I am pretty sure what Neil Warnock will be saying to his players at Cardiff.

The bunker mentality will come into play, he’ll be telling them the whole world is against them and that they need to go out and prove everyone wrong.

That’s what we did last year and we have to get back to that - preferably this weekend.

The draw at Everton was excellent, although I do still worry where the goals will come from for Town if it’s not from a set piece.

In the betting world, when you look at a team’s ability to score you go straight to the first scorer odds, because they give you a picture of expectation.

I’m afraid there isn’t a single Town player I would want to invest my money in when it comes to the first scorer market, other than, of course, the 25/1 or 33/1 shots who are defenders coming up for set pieces.

Add Phil Billing into that and you might have a small bet, but the reality is that you would have little confidence in backing a Town player with your hard-earned cash.

It was the same last year – in fact, it’s been the same for the last two years. Let’s not forget our negative goal difference when we were promoted.

It’s just the style Town play. It’s been hugely successful for them and there is certainly no reason to change now.

The extra time in the break will have given Wagner that chance to work a bit harder, especially with his new players, and the fans, I am sure, will be waiting to see unleashed, from those side positions, lots of pace and creativity.

We all saw at West Ham a couple of weeks ago exactly what that pace can give you. Adama Traore, a Town link at one stage, burst form his own half in the 92nd minute to score the winner for Wolves. But he is a £20m-plus player, and Town are not in the market for those.

So let’s hope one of the new signings, or one of last year’s nearly men, can develop and show that blistering form.

Rajiv van La Parra obviously thinks he is a top-line player, and there would be nobody happier than me to have to eat my words if, at the end of the season, his golden performances have helped keep Town in the Premier League.

Get yourselves down to the John Smith’s Stadium and get the temperature level turned up to where it was last year.

And keep an eye on the Palace teamsheet, hoping Wilfried Zaha doesn’t pass the vet.

The last 12 times Zaha has failed to start for Palace they have lost all 12 matches. You don’t want to know their record when he does start!

Finally, I went along to watch Harrogate Town in the international break - it’s just a few miles from where I live.

They were playing Havant & Waterlooville and it was great to see 1,700 people packed in for a Conference fixture.

Amazingly, I ended up standing next to a Town season-ticket holder, who was visiting Harrogate for the first time because of the break.

The home left winger, at one stage, put in the best cross I’m likely to see all season and the conversation with the Town fan turned to how David Cowling used to cross the ball like that.

He then talked me through the Town side of the day, but I never let on that I was the man on the end of those David Cowling crosses!

It was great, however, to hear the enthusiasm of someone who just loves their football – a Town fan who just popped along to Harrogate because his own team didn’t have a game.