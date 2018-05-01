Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Tom Ince has been working hard with the club's medical staff to ensure he can return to the Terriers side for the match against Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

Ince scored a last-gasp winner against Watford in his last outing, but picked up a hamstring injury which ruled him out of Town's last match against Everton.

But the former Liverpool winger is hoping to be back in contention for a starting spot in the Terriers' team that will take to the turf at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

When asked whether he would be available to face the champions, Ince said: "I hope so.

"That's obviously down to the boss and how it feels towards the end of the week, but I think for me it's about working hard and trying to make sure I'm ready to go."

He added: "It was massively disappointing for me after getting on at Watford and scoring a goal.

"That was a chance for me to take that momentum into Everton.

"Injuries are something that you can't change, you have to get on with it and deal with it, be mentally strong and make sure you come back ready to roll.

"Over the last few days I've been working hard with the medical staff and the fitness staff to make sure that come the next games I'm ready and I can give 100 per cent because there's still long way to go.

"The job is not done as the boss has said numerous times and that's the plan - to keep working hard over the next couple of days and make sure on Sunday that I'm ready to be part of the squad."

The Terriers were beaten 2-0 by the Toffees at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and are now within three points of the relegation zone with three tough tests left to go this term.

David Wagner's side first face City on Sunday, before travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea the following Wednesday, ending the season with the visit of Arsenal on May 13.

Ince is not daunted by the opposition however, and hopes the 'Terrier spirit' can drive Town to a second season in the top flight.

"We are where we are," said the 26-year-old.

"We're in a great position where there are four teams below us and that's what we have to maintain.

"We have to do the bare minimum which is enough for us to stay in this league for next season and that's the plan.

"With the three games are coming up, we all know the magnitude of each team and the quality that they bring, but we have shown spirit all season.

"We have shown that we are able to put ourselves up against the best and give our all.

"All we can do is give our all and hope at the end of the day that it's enough."