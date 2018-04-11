Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince believes the Terriers' next two matches could prove vital in their quest to secure Premier League football for a second season.

Town take on Watford and Everton at home in their next two outings, and the forward is determined to make the matches at the John Smith's Stadium as tough as possible for the mid-table sides.

Ince highlighted the fixture against Watford this Saturday in particular, suggesting a win could be a "game-changer" in terms of Town's push for survival.

After the draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, Ince said: "We have two home games coming up now which are really vital for us as a team and us as a club.

"There's a lot of buzz and energy around when teams come to the John Smith's Stadium - we make it an intimidating place to come and that's all that we can do.

"We will try to put all of our efforts into this week, into working hard and preparing for Watford.

"We can't go back and look at where we've dropped points - or even Saturday when we thought we should have got three points with them being down to 10 men - we can't change that.

"All we have to do now is focus on the two games ahead and more importantly Watford next week.

"Three points next week is a massive game-changer for us as far as the table and as far as staying up is concerned."