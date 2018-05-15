Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince insists that the togetherness and fighting spirit of the Huddersfield Town squad is the main driving force behind the Terriers staying up.

Town sealed their Premier League status with a point at Chelsea in the penultimate match of the season when many wrote them off before a ball had been kicked.

Ince said: "From day one a lot of people said that Huddersfield would go straight down with a whimper. I think as a squad and as a club we have fought back and fought for each other.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Every weekend that's what we did, we fight for each other, we fight for this club, and the celebrations this week have been great and so they should be.

"Credit has to go to the staff who didn't get as long off in the summer. It’s great to go through the play-offs but then you have to get ready for a Premier League season which is going to be ten times harder.

"It's important that as a team we stuck together and I think from day one to now we have done that. I think it shows that if you have that togetherness you can achieve things like this."

On Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, Ince said: "The performance was excellent against a top, top side. Arsenal have bags of quality. I don't think we so much battered them but we were the better team throughout the whole game.

"We took the game to them, we created chances and got the ball in the final third and put it into the box and caused problems. However, we just couldn't get that goal.

"It was more about what happened after the game. We did what we needed to do on Wednesday night at Chelsea. It was a great feeling and a great atmosphere around the club."