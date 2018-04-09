Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed another Premier League points on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion.

A Jonas Lossl own goal handed the hosts the lead at the Amex Stadium, but Town showed character to hit back and equalise moments later through top scorer Steve Mounie.

Town pressed for a vital winner in the second half and were handed a boost when Davy Propper was sent off for a challenge of skipper Jonathan Hogg, but David Wagner's men couldn't break down the organised Seagulls defence.

After the match, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen was happy with the away point, despite ruing some missed opportunities late on - in particular his front-post header from a corner flashing agonisingly across the face of goal.

He said: "I think we came quite close.

"Unfortunately from the corner we didn't have anybody who was able to meet it at the second post, but all in all we have to be happy.

"This game could have gone either way - we could have lost, we could have won, but it ended up as a draw.

"We'll take that draw in the Premier League away from home - it's a good point."

Teammate Tom Ince echoed the Denmark international's sentiments, claiming the point was fair, but the Terriers were disappointed not to take all three.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Overall we have to look at it as a fair point," said the former Liverpool winger.

"Both teams created chances and managed to come out on top, but we have to look at it as a fair point and we have to move on and make sure we focus on Saturday."

He added: "Of course it's disappointing. We had a few half chances at the end where we could have nicked it, but we have walk away with a point, walk away with a decent performance and focus again on next Saturday."

Town take on Watford next weekend at the John Smith's Stadium, where a win could send the Terriers seven points clear of the relegation zone with just four matches to play - and within a hair's breadth of safety.

And the Terriers are determined to get that win and earn Premier League survival in as few games as possible.

"We all want to get the job done as quickly as possible," said Zanka. "So we're hoping that being at home at the John Smith's Stadium, we can do a little bit of magic that will turn into points."