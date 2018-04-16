Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince says that scoring the winning goal against Watford in the last moments of Saturday's game was the biggest goal of his career so far.

Ince - who came on as a second-half substitution - changed the game in the final moments when he scored the winnerl to give Town three vital points in their battle for Premier League survival.

On whether that goal was the biggest of his career so far, he said:"Yeah without a doubt, or I hope it will be.

"You just have to gamble, I think it was similar to the one I got against Stoke here at home. If you don't gamble when the ball is in the box and don't remain positive and don't believe the ball will fall to you then they won't. It fell to me and I tucked it away."

Town's victory over Watford on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium means David Wagner's men move seven points clear of the drop zone with four games left to play.

On the win against Watford, Ince said: "It was a huff and puff type of game, neither team really stamped their authority on the game. It was always going to be that type of match from Watford's point of view, we are in the last echelons of the season and it was like end of season blues for them.

"I thought we huffed and puffed throughout the whole game and it was always going to be one goal to win it and fortunately it came our way and at the perfect time.

"It's been a team effort all season, and we deserve days like today, we work so hard for each other. We knew today was going to be a tough task, and this win gives us a lot of confidence now.

"We have moved seven points clear of the bottom three, and we knew today and the Everton game in a few weeks were going to be massive.

"Today we worked hard, probably didn't create as much as we wanted but got all three points and gave ourselves a bit of a gap going into Everton.

"Whereas if we had drawn or lost today then all of a sudden there becomes massive pressure on that Everton fixture. So the win gives us a little breather, but when it comes to playing Everton we'll need to go again.

"It is a massive three points, I am chuffed for the lads, for the club and the town, to work so hard at this level and to show what we have done and produce a nice gap is great, but the job is still not done.

"Working hard is the biggest point, the manager constantly goes on about fighting for the cause, fighting for your teammates, for the club. We do that every single one of us."

Town's result was important as far as the other teams surrounding them at the bottom of the table goes. Southampton lost 3-2 to Chelsea at St Mary's and Swansea drew with Everton.

On the battle for survival, Ince commented: "We know it's not over yet, we still have four games to go and we are going to give a 110% in every game.

"All you can do in this league is keep teams below you, all you can keep doing is trying to give yourself a breather and a gap.

"Listen everyone is talking about our run, Southampton's run in and Stoke's run in, but all we can do is keep going about our business and work hard as much as we can in each game.

"We have always wanted the ball to be in our court, I think you would rather be in our position than Stoke or Southampton's where they now need to look and to start chasing points.

"For us it's all about what we do, people were looking at Southampton and they were 2-0 up, Chelsea then win 3-2. We couldn't control that, so all we can do is focus on what we do, and work hard for each other.

"If we can pick up as many points as we can and come the end if we are one point above the bottom three then job done.

"You always look at results, but we knew that today it was about us and what we needed to do. We knew that we had two home games, today and Everton and if we could get something from them, then we are moving in the right direction.

"We might not be blessed with millions of pounds worth of quality, but what we do is we try hard for each other and do the best we can."

On whether the head coach can start to plan for next season, Ince insisted that their is still a job to be done in this campaign and that's all Wagner will be focused on.

"If you asked the manager he would probably say no, he's fully focused on Everton and us getting three more points," he said. "He knows that is another home game and another chance to put a performance in.

"I'm sure the manager will be slightly smiling inside, but he's professional and wants to keep working hard, he knows that this a real confidence boost in our backs going into the Everton game."

Ince's final words were left for the fans who he praised for their fantastic support from the first whistle onwards.

He said: "I think throughout the game the fans were brilliant they tried to push the boys forward and get us over the line.

"At the end you can see the place go up in ruptures, the manager has done a 100 meter sprint down the line, with all the staff and the players. It was a fantastic sight and fantastic thing to see, and I think all the boys thoroughly deserve that today and enjoy it now."