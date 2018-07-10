Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince has revealed what a pre-season under head coach David Wagner is really like.

The former Derby County forward explained that under Wagner, more emphasis is put on ball-work and bringing fitness into training in a way which will aid his men in match situations.

Ince believes this is different to the "old-school", gruelling pre-seasons in which managers battled to get their players' fitness back up to scratch.

The 26-year-old admits that players do come back for pre-season in better shape, but that Wagner's ball-related approach to fitness instills into him and his team mates the ability to use the ball better in the final knockings of a match.

On a Wagner pre-season, Ince told HTTV : "The boss sticks to his principles and sticks to what he believes is going to get this team as fit as it can be.

"Of course you have to do that hard work and running and so on, but it's also about short, sharp stuff that you need to do with the ball and without.

"A lot of pre-seasons now are very game-related rather than the old-school days of running up hills and choking up everything inside you.

"I think it's been a good week or so and I'm looking forward to the weeks ahead building up into another very important season."

He added: "Back in the old days you would probably expect that [an emphasis on running], but I think today's game is more ball-related.

"You always put in the extra fitness and it's always tough but it's different to what it used to be.

"I think the boss likes to always implement with the ball and always implement his tactics and how we want to play and he believes in working hard but also in having the right technique at the right times.

"There are times in games where you're going to get tired but can you still have the right-decision making ability and the right focus to make the right pass?

"So the boss is always trying to do different things but it always relates back to the ball and how we can use it in games."