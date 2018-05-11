The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith was bursting with pride after his side clinched Premier League survival with a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Terrier defied the odds to book a second season in the top flight this week, with Laurent Depoitre getting the crucial goal to help them draw with the 2016/17 champions in west London.

Marcos Alonso pulled the Blues level, but Town held on and battled for a point - confirming their top-flight status for another year.

After the match, the captain spoke about the Terriers' achievement and the character they have in the dressing room.

Here is everything the skipper had to say on an emotional night in the capital.

How does it feel to be in the Premier League for another season?

"It's incredible.

"This is a team, a club, like one I've never ever experienced before in my life.

"We've just got bottle, we've got balls, we've got everything you'd ask for and everything you could want.

"I am absolutely delighted for every single member of this football club for what we have achieved - the fans, the staff, the chairman - everyone.

"It's been a monumental effort and we've done it."

You've done it with a game in hand - is that even more impressive?

"Yeah, definitely.

"These last three fixtures everyone has written us off.

"People have written us off for the last two years so we're pretty accustomed to it really.

"We brush it off, we get on with it and we stick together.

"It's got us through in the end and we're absolutely delighted."

Is this a triumph of heart over size of wallet?

"Absolutely.

"We know we haven't got the biggest budget in the league, we know we might not have the best players, but we've got heart in abundance.

"I think you need that and people should never underestimate how important that is in a football club.

"It stems right throughout - from the fans to the chairman, to the staff - it's a full club effort and I'm absolutely delighted for everyone involved - they thoroughly deserve it."

How far can that heart take Town?

"Who knows.

"It's something that has taken us on an unbelievable journey last season and this season.

"It's just an amazing feeling.

"There's some big, big characters in this dressing room and I'm delighted to share the pitch with them, share our day-to-day lives with them and I can't praise them highly enough."

How does Premier League survival compare to Wembley?

"Wembley would take some beating, but that feeling when the final whistle went was unbelievable.

"The hard work we've put in over the course of the season - make no mistake, this is the Premier League and the toughest league in the world and we've set out to do a job and we've done it."

How will you prepare for Arsenal now?

"Exactly the same!

"We'll be in tomorrow for recovery and training and we'll look forward to the Arsenal game.

"In terms of what we wanted to achieve this season it's most certainly job done.

"We know there's another game on Sunday and we'll approach it in the right manner, but the overall achievement of what we've done is remarkable and everyone at this football club should be proud."