Tottenham Hotspur recorded a routine Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Despite it being only nine months since their last visit to Wembley for their historic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading, there was to be no happy returns this time out.

Mauricio Pochettino's side dominated proceedings throughout with Heung-Min Son opening the scoring for Spurs in the 27th minute.

The South Korean then doubled his and Tottenham's lead early in the second period, heading home an exquisite cross from Harry Kane.

Huddersfield Town's woes were also compounded by the enforced substitutions of Alex Pritchard and Collin Quaner in the first-half through injury

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from the Wembley encounter...

First Half

2 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj’s low cross is flicked on by Steve Mounie before Serge Aurier makes a vital interception with Rajiv van La Parra lurking.

6 Minutes: A low cross from Tottenham’s Aurier looks to find Harry Kane but Mathias Zanka does well to block. Minutes later Dele Alli is inches away from meeting a Kane cross at the back post.

11 Minutes: Christopher Schindler makes a last-ditch tackle to see the ball go out for a corner.

16 Minutes: Great block from Hadergjonaj to deny Son’s effort.

17 Minutes: Jonas Lossl denies Kane from point blank range after he met Son’s low cross.

19 Minutes: A Christian Eriksen free-kick deflects off the wall and onto the post.

27 Minutes: GOAL! Steve Mounie is dispossessed and a long ball over the top sees Son beat the offside trap and round Lossl before placing the ball into the bottom corner.

31 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra collects the ball from Mounie and cuts in from the left before his low drive is saved at the near post by Hugo Lloris.

Second Half

48 Minutes: Christopher Schindler gets across the front post ahead of Kane to put a dangerous Eric Dier ball behind for a corner.

49 Minutes: Hadergjonaj tries to launch a counter but his curling pass is inches away from playing Mounie through on goal.

52 Minutes: Son goes down under a challenge from Terence Kongolo in the area but the referee waves play on.

54 Minutes: Zanka finds Tom Ince with an exquisite chipped through ball, but Tottenham stopper Lloris is on hand to deny him one-on-one.

55 Minutes: GOAL! A deep Kane cross finds Son at the back post, who guides a header into the back of the net.

57 Minutes: Eriksen swings a 25 yard free-kick into the area; his ball is head in by Jan Vertonghen but he is flagged for offside.

67 Minutes: Goal saving challenge from Tottenham’s Ben Davies on Danny Williams after good work from van La Parra.

73 Minutes: A great turn from Ince who finds Hadergjonaj down the right but the full-back’s cross is headed clear by Davinson Sanchez before Williams and Mounie can reach it.

89 Minutes: Lucas Moura drives at the Town defence before playing Kane into the area but Jonas Lossl is equal to it.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg (Depoitre, 83’), Williams; van la Parra, Pritchard (Billing, 45+1’), Quaner (Ince, 33’); Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Green, Smith, Malone, Lowe.

Booked: Hogg

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) : Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele (Sissoko, 77’); Eriksen, Alli (Lucas, 82’), Son (Lamela, 70’); Kane

Subs Not Used: Vorm, Trippier, Rose, Wanyama.

Booked: Alli

Half time: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: