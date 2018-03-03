The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by an in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley today.

Heung-Min Son netted twice for the hosts at the national stadium to stretch Spurs' unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches and send Town to 15th in the table.

Both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace can leapfrog the Terriers this week should they win their matches against Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, but Town will spend at least another week outside of the bottom three.

Here are your quick-fire highlights from the clash.

Key moment

Son scoring Tottenham’s second just as Town looked to have got a foothold in the clash.

Moan of the match

Alex Pritchard picking up a knock in the first period.

The ex-Tottenham man will be crucial in Town's next nine matches.

Talking point

Can Town continue their positive momentum after defeat in the capital?

Man of the match

Jonas Lossl : Made some excellent saves to deny Harry Kane.

Referee watch

Kevin Friend (Leicestershire): Didn’t give Town much at Wembley.

Atmosphere

Pretty quiet in the national stadium.

Verdict

Was always going to be a tall order for Town with Tottenham in such a rich vein of form.

Time to focus on the Swansea match next weekend.