Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the relish his players are taking from playing at Wembley after his side's convincing 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Five days before hosting Juventus in the Champions League knockout stages hoping to progress to the competition's quarter-finals, they eased to all three points after fine finishes in each half from Son Heung-min.

Their impressive performance, which also kept them in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, came at the end of a week in which they have scored eight goals at their temporary home, where they will also face Juve.

One of the biggest challenges of Spurs' season surrounded that of adjusting to Wembley having left White Hart Lane while their new stadium is being built.

Their results there had previously been so poor they were often described as having a "Wembley curse", but their performance against Huddersfield was a significant improvement on that in last week's victory at Crystal Palace, and also represented their seventh in succession at "home".

"I am so pleased, it is a fantastic run at home," said Spurs manager Pochettino, 46 on Friday. "We can say Wembley is our home and that is so important for the team.

"When we played here last season in the Champions League or Europa League it was a strange feeling, a difficult feeling, but for our fans and us it's like our home and the team feel good. The performance was good: a very good professional performance.

"Son is one of the players you always expect amazing things from. He is a talented player, consistent, very professional and with a player like him or Harry (Kane), they work a lot and it's payback.

"We are now in a position that we have to be focused and prepare for Juventus. We don't have control over what is going to happen (in the Premier League on Sunday) but we are happy because winning three points was our objective."