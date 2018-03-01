The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is facing defensive injury concerns over key duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld ahead of this weekend's clash with Huddersfield Town.

Alderweireld is definitely out of the Premier League clash with a hamstring injury which will also sideline the 28-year-old for the crucial Champions League last 16 second-leg encounter against Juventus.

His Belgian international team-mate Vertonghen is also a doubt to face the Terriers with an ankle injury sustained during training last week.

But with the aforementioned game against the Italians finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg in Turin, Pochettino may choose not to risk the defender against Town on Saturday.

Should that be the case Spurs may line-up with the unlikely partnership of Davinson Sanchez and England midfielder Eric Dier at the heart of the defence.

Tottenham go into the game on the back of defeating League One outfit Rochdale 6-1 in snowy conditions last night to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It was a much-changed line-up which saw forward Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen rested with Dele Alli and Mousa Dembélé featuring for less than half-an-hour each.