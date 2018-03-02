The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town return to the scene of their SkyBet Championship Play-Off final glory this weekend to take on in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley - a side who are unbeaten in their last ten league games.

However, David Wagner's men go into the game full of confidence themselves after vital league wins over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion, but will have to be at their very best if they are to take anything from this game.

If Town are to return to West Yorkshire with a positive results then the performances of Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler will be paramount to keeping the league's top scorer Harry Kane quiet.

If you're heading down to the home of English football this Saturday to support the Terriers, here's our handy away guide - and have a safe journey down!

What is the address?

Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London, HA9 0WS.

How many passionate Terriers are making the trip to the capital?

The club received an allocation of 3,072 for the game with tickets still available on the club's website.

What is the nearest Tube/Train Station to the ground?

There's Wembley Park Station on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, as well as Wembley Central Station on the overground.

What's the parking like for away fans?

Wembley is named as a 'public transport' stadium so fans are advised not to drive to London. However fans travelling my car hoping to park close to the ground, should book on the Wembley website prior to the game to avoid disappointment, as parking is limited.

Other car parks around the ground include Green Parking on Empire Way and Red Car Park, Royal Route.

Local buses to the stadium include 18,83,92 and 224.

Parking is also available at the Green Man pub, coaches park for free, with minibuses and cars charged £20 and £15 respectively.

Where should away fans drink?

The designated away pub in the Green Man, which was the pub assigned to Town for last year's Play-Off final and is a 5 minute walk from Wembley.

The address is Dagmar Avenue, Wembley, Middlesex, HA9 8DF.

How much does a pie and pint cost in the ground?

All pies (Steak and Ale, Chicken Balti and Bombay Vegetable) are £4.30.

A pint of Somersby cider or Carlsberg will cost £4.95, with a pint of Tetley's costing £4.50.

What happened the last time Town travelled to London to face Tottenham in a league match?

On March 28th, 1972 Town earned a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane, but the season would end in disappointment for the Terriers as they were relegated to the Second Division.