Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hostpur this afternoon at Wembley – the venue of their historic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win just nine months earlier.
Boss David Wagner will be hoping for another day to remember against a high-flying Spurs side challenging for honours both at home and abroad.
This Premier League encounter sandwiches an FA Cup Fifth Round replay win over Rochdale and a Champions League last 16 clash with Juventus for Mauricio Pochettino's men.
With that in mind, Jan Vertonghen, who has been struggling with an ankle injury may not be risked while fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld is definitely out.
For Town, Philip Billing and Chris Lowe return after recovering from illness and an ankle injury respectively.
Key Events
FT: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Huddersfield Town 0
The referee blows the final whistle in what has been a rather routine victory for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon - two strikes from Heung-min Son condemning David Wagner’s men to defeat.
Don't go anywhere though as we bring you the best reaction and analysis - starting with our Live Blog from the post-match press conference.
Added Time
Three minutes of added time has been announced here at Wembley - still 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.
Harry Kane...
89 Minutes: Lucas Moura drives at the Town defence before playing Kane into the area but Jonas Lossl is equal to it.
Whisper it but the Spurs forward has failed to find the net this afternoon...
Double Substitution
83 Minutes: Dele Alli is replaced by Lucas Moura while Jonathan Hogg is replaced by Laurent Depoitre for Huddersfield Town.
Latter surely an insurance with the combative midfielder on a yellow card.
Substitution
76 Minutes: Mousa Dembele is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.
Town Pressure...
73 Minutes: A great turn from Ince who finds Hadergjonaj down the right but the full-back’s cross is headed clear by Davinson Sanchez before Williams and Mounie can reach it.
Substitution
70 Minutes: First change of the day for Spurs - Erik Lamela replaces Heung-Min Son.
Encouraging...
67 Minutes: A goal saving challenge from Tottenham’s Ben Davies on Danny Williams after good work from van La Parra.
Still think this game is over as a contest but Town are still plugging away which is a positive sign.
Yellow Card
61 Minutes: Jonathan Hogg is booked for a late slide tackle on Aurier.
Offside!
57 Minutes: Eriksen swings a 25 yard free-kick into the area; his ball is head in by Jan Vertonghen but he is flagged for offside.
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Huddersfield Town 0
55 Minutes: A deep Kane cross finds Son at the back post, who guides a header into the back of the net. Surely game over now...
What A Chance!!
54 Minutes: Zanka finds Tom Ince with an exquisite chipped through ball, but Tottenham stopper Lloris is on hand to deny him one-on-one.
Penalty Appeals...
52 Minutes: Son goes down under a challenge (no pun intended) from Terence Kongolo in the area but the referee waves play on.
Inches Away...
49 Minutes: Hadergjonai tries to launch a counter but his curling pass is inches away from playing Mounie through on goal. The forward is then wrestled to the ground but nothing is given.
Great Defending!
48 Minutes: Without Christopher Schindler is could have been more today - this time he gets across the front post ahead of Kane to put a dangerous Eric Dier ball behind for a corner.
Second Half
Tottenham get the second period underway with no changes to either side at the break.
In The Crowd...
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is also in the crowd at Wembley today to see his former club Spurs.
The Seagulls, who still have to play Tottenham and Huddersfield, entertain Arsenal on Sunday.
First Half Match Action
HT: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Huddersfield Town 0
The referee blows for the end of a first half which the hosts have dominated but only have Son’s 27th minute goal to show for it.
To add to Town’s woes David Wagner has been forced to make two changes in the opening half - Alex Pritchard and Collin Quaner both off with knocks.
Added Time
The fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes to be added at the end of this half.
Substitution
45 Minutes: It looks as if the knock Pritchard received earlier has not been able to be run-off and he’s replaced by Philip Billing.
Quietened Down...
Still all Tottenham at the moment but with them leading they are quite happy to just stroke the ball around at the minute and let Town chase shadows.
Substitution
32 Minutes: Alex Pritchard goes down with a knock but while he’s receiving treatment Collin Quaner is replaced by Tom Ince.
He goes straight down the tunnel, throwing his gloves down as he does - unhappy perhaps as he’s picked up an injury.
Close!
31 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra collects the ball from Mounie and cuts in from the left before his low drive is saved at the near post by Hugo Lloris.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Huddersfield Town 0
27 Minutes: Steve Mounie is dispossessed and a long ball over the top sees Son beat the offside trap and round Lossl before placing the ball into the bottom corner.
Referee Update...
We have finally got to the bottom of the earlier tannoy announcement - Michael Jones was due to referee this game but injured his calf in the warm-up so fourth official Kevin Friend has stepped up to take charge.
It meant there was no fourth official at the start of the game...
Bright Side...
Tottenham may be battering Town at the minute but it remains scoreless at the minute.
In the corresponding fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this season Spurs were already 3-0 up against the Terriers. Perspective.
Yellow Card
20 Minutes: Collin Quaner is cynically fouled by Alli as he tries to start a Huddersfield Town counter-attack. The England midfielder is subsequently booked.
Hits The Post!
19 Minutes: A Christian Eriksen free-kick deflects off the wall and onto the post - Town are really riding their luck here at the moment.