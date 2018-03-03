Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hostpur this afternoon at Wembley – the venue of their historic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win just nine months earlier.

Boss David Wagner will be hoping for another day to remember against a high-flying Spurs side challenging for honours both at home and abroad.

This Premier League encounter sandwiches an FA Cup Fifth Round replay win over Rochdale and a Champions League last 16 clash with Juventus for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

With that in mind, Jan Vertonghen, who has been struggling with an ankle injury may not be risked while fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld is definitely out.

For Town, Philip Billing and Chris Lowe return after recovering from illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.