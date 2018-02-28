The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane cannot be stopped ahead of the sides’ showdown at Wembley this weekend.

The England forward has so far bagged 24 Premier League goals this campaign, netting 39 times in 40 appearances for club and country in all competitions.

It’s these sort of frighteningly impressive statistics that have sky-rocketed the 24-year-old into becoming one of the most-coveted players throughout European football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“You can look at the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero but they’re not out-and-out strikers,” said former Town forward Andy Booth.

“For me, he’s the best-out-and-out striker there is in Europe and has everything.

“He’s quick, strong, can score goals with both feet as well as his head, while his movement is magnificent and he never stops running.”

And Booth, who came through home town club Huddersfield Town’s youth system before becoming the Terriers’ third all-time best goalscorer, believes Spurs’ very own Academy graduate can fire England to glory in this summer’s World Cup.

“It’s great to have one of your own lads come through and do so well for the club,” added Booth.

“Hopefully he can make the next step with England in the summer and spur us on in the World Cup.

“He certainly has the talent to do it on the international stage.”

But before any international trip to Russia in June, the question remains as to just Town boss David Wagner nullifies Kane’s incredible attacking threat this Saturday?

“I generally don’t think you can - he’s going to get chances, whoever the opposition is and that’s no disrespect to our players,” said Booth.

“He can score goals against world class defenders, you’ve just got to pray he has an off day or gets rested!”