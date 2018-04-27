Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie believes it would be "very hard" for Southampton and Stoke City to catch the Terriers in the Premier League run-in should they beat Everton this weekend.

Town sit six points above both relegation rivals with four matches to play and have a game in hand on Paul Lambert's Potters who are slipping closer to the drop.

David Wagner's men will move out of reach of Stoke should they better the Potters' result against Liverpool this weekend, while a win over Sam Allardyce's Toffees would force Southampton to take at least three wins from their final four to have any chance of catching the Terriers.

And that's why Benin international Mounie has earmarked the weekend clash with Everton as the match that could possibly see Town edge over the line and book a second season in the top flight of English football.

He told HTTV: "I hope they will be there this weekend because this weekend could be the game to stay in the Premier League.

"If we win the game it would be very hard - but not impossible - for Southampton and Stoke City to get back.

"We need everyone behind us and I want to feel the big atmosphere I have felt at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I think the fans will be there because we gave them some good games.

"We won this game against Watford in the end and I think everyone at the club is happy and the fans as well are happy with the performance of the team, so I think they will be behind us."

Mounie is Town's leading scorer in all competitions this season, firing home seven goals in the Premier League and two in the cup.

And the 23-year-old's finishing prowess has endeared him to fans, with the Town faithful filling the John Smith's Stadium air with the forward's name at home matches.

On his chant, Mounie said: "It's amazing.

"When I heard my song I just wanted to score for them and give everything for them because I want to give back what they have given to me.

"I really appreciate that and that's something I didn't feel in France - this link with the fans."