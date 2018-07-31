Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 2-1 victory over FC Bologna with an excellent performance in the Austrian sunshine.

Aaron Mooy put the Premier League side ahead with an early penalty before the Italians equalised through Diego Falcinelli.

But Steve Mounie was on hand at the death to bury a trademark header and hand Town the victory they had earned – from a fine free-kick by Chris Lowe.

It would seem Town are already making took use of their set-piece situations and will want to take that into the season proper.

David Wagner opted for his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation at the start of the match, with Ben Hamer retaining his place over the returning Jonas Lossl in goal.

Lossl’s countryman Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, who also played a part in the Danes’ World Cup campaign, came back into the side after his extended holidays, with the former Copenhagen defender partnering Christopher Schindler in the heart of the defence.

Birthday boy Florent Hadergjonaj and Terence Kongolo provided the width at the back, while Mooy and Philip Billing were selected at the base of Town’s midfield. Alex Pritchard was flanked by Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi in the forward-thinking positions, while Laurent Depoitre led the line.

And the head coach’s line-up took the lead within eight minutes after a darting run from 24-year-old Hadergjonaj drew a tackle in the Bologna box.

It was mis-timed and the ref showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot, a kick Mooy duly converted.

Town kept a good grip on the game in the first half, Schindler coming close after 20 minutes for Town with a flicked header from Billing’s long throw.

The effort went over, but showed how dangerous that particular weapon in Town’s arsenal could be for the coming season.

Bologna’s only slice of pressure in the first period came just before the whistle, but the eventual strike was shanked well wide and over the bar.

At the interval the head coach made a number of changes, giving eight men 45 minutes of their own.

And one of them almost made a telling contribution within moments of going on.

Elias Kachunga was the man to head just wide after the continuing Mooy had dunked a lovely ball into the area towards the former Ingolstadt striker.

The Terriers’ top scorer in the promotion season would go on to rue that chance as Bologna were level moments later.

The Italians pounced on a loose ball from Lossl and countered quickly, with Falcinelli powering his shot past the keeper from a flicked invitation into the box.

And it was almost a two-goal swing after Lossl handled a back pass, but the laid-off free kick struck the well-constructed Town wall.

After the brief Bologna barrage, Town came back into the game and began to control possession once more.

The Terriers carved out two more good opportunities in the second period, but Rajiv van La Parra could not beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation and Steve Mounie could not steer his header on target after throwing himself at a Lowe cross.

Juninho Bacuna was the last man to fire wide for either side, but his free kick fizzed into the near post side netting.

Luckily for the Dutchman, the game was won by Mounie with the final header of the match - the Benin international powering the ball home from a Lowe delivery.

Town deserved the victory in Brixen and look to have carried their form from the Olympique Lyonnais win over to Europe.

Hopefully that can continue against both a RB Leipzig side on Friday and Chelsea eight days later.

Bring it on!