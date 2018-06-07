Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following another very successful season, Town Ladies will be holding their open-age trials at PPG Canalside.

The trials are on Wednesday, June 20, and Thursday 21 and are for players aged 16-plus in September 2018.

Registration is from 6.45pm, with the trials to start at 7pm.

The club hope to run three open-age teams, with their First and Development teams competing in the FA Women’s National League Northern and Reserve divisions.

The Academy have been promoted to the North East Regional Women’s League Southern Division.

The Ladies will also be holding recruitment evenings for their junior girls teams - on Monday, July 2, and Thursday, July 5, from 6.30pm to 8pm at Grange Moor FC, WF4 4DT.

On each evening they are hoping to attract players for a probable new Under 9s team (current school year 3), Under 11s (current year 4 and 5), Under 13s (school years 6 and 7), Under 15s (school years 8 and 9) and Under 18s (school years 10 and 11).

Pre-registration is not necessary, prospective players just need to turn up.

Last year, Town Ladies formed an Under 10 team and they enjoyed a great first season, reaching the league cup semi-finals.