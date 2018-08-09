Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town can reflect on this summer transfer window and feel it’s been a success.

There are two main reasons why I come to that conclusion.

Firstly, the players who have been brought in – most recently Isaac Mbenza from Montpellier on a season-long loan – will all be fiercely competitive members of David Wagner’s senior squad, pressing for Premier League action every single week.

Town have also targeted pace, and they should now have the ability to stretch teams more and, at the very least, pop a ball over the top and get an opposition turned, not only to attack but to relieve pressure when the need arises.

Secondly, the players who have been allowed to leave are all ones you would not have expected to feature in the first team this season.

Injuries and suspensions can always have a telling effect, of course, but generally speaking the likes of Tom Ince, Scott Malone, Jordan Williams – talented prospect that he is – Sean Scannell and Jack Payne (loan) would in all probability have been kicking their heels.

The same applies to Michael Hefele, although everyone at Town and every single supporter will wish him well in his new career at Nottingham Forest.

A great character, he will be just as influential in the dressing room for Forest as he will on the pitch.

The other three loaned out – goalkeeper Joel Coleman (Shrewsbury), midfielder Regan Booty (Aldershot) and Rekeil Pyke (Wrexham) – now have the chance to get valuable game time rather than being on the fringes at PPG Canalside.

Despite the outgoings, it appears Wagner has increased competition for those 11 senior shirts, and that should bring the best out of the players already on the books – many of whom still have points to prove.

Should anything happen to both Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre, then Town are going to find themselves short of a striker, but Wagner is known to have faith in the likes of Mbenza, Adama Diakhaby and Elias Kachunga to take on the role if needs be.

It’s the service to the frontman which has to improve top bring the extra goals Town need, and it seems from pre-season that the additional pace brought in might just help deliver a few more chances.

So how do things shape up now, given that other leagues in Europe are continuing to trade and, while Town can’t make any more signings, they can still sell or loan in Scotland and abroad?

Why has the transfer deadline changed?

Managers in the Premier League and Football League have been complaining for years about the summer transfer deadline.

It’s previous end around August 31 was a problem for head coaches as the season had already started.

It effectively meant players could move clubs despite having played a number of games already, causing managers selection headaches.

Situations such as Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez, who did not play for their respective clubs Liverpool and Arsenal as suitors chased their signatures last year, arose.

It was voted to move the deadline forward, before the season starts.

Is the Championship transfer deadline the same as the Premier League?

Yes. The EFL agreed to move their transfer deadline to fall in line with the Premier League.

However, the Championship season is already under way.

This is the same in Leagues One and Two.

What are the other deadline days?

August 9 – England (Premier League and Football League).

August 31 – includes Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales.

September 1 – Armenia, Burkina Faso.

September 3 – Romania.

September 5 – Mexico.

September 6 – Bulgaria, Slovakia.

September 8 – Czech Republic.

September 21 – Portugal.