There are at least a couple of Huddersfield Town players who will want today’s friendly against RB Leipzig to go particularly well.

One of them is popular goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who returned to the fray only a few days ago in the 2-1 victory over FC Bologna in Brixen in Thale following his World Cup duty with Denmark.

Lossl had a break after the tournament in Russia, returning later to Town’s pre-season, and played the second half against Bologna, making a kicking error which led to the Italian side’s equaliser.

While admitting Lossl had “some problems” in the 45 minutes he played, head coach David Wagner said he was not worried about it and immediately turned the focus on the up-coming 90 minutes against Leipzig.

Lossl, of course, was ever-present for Town in the Premier League last season, playing a key role in helping the club stay up with some superb displays, but new keeper signing Ben Hamer from Leicester City has been extremely impressive during pre-season – so the Dane knows he has genuine competition for the starting shirt against Chelsea.

The other man hoping today’s fixture provides a tonic is Erik Durm, the German left-back signing who, so far, has been working his way into training without the benefit of match action.

That would seem set to change today, with the 26-year-old pencilled in to play at least some of the match in Schwaz (4pm English time).

Durm has had over a year troubled by injury at Borussia Dortmund, but Wagner knows him well from his time at the German club and believes Town have got top-class quality in their 12-month contract signing, the sort of quality which made Durm a World Cup winner four years ago.

Town’s 200 travelling fans, in addition to all those back home, will be delighted if Durm can get some solid minutes under his belt, prove he’s making progress fitness wise and maybe show he’s not too far away from being in the Premier League reckoning himself.

Good luck to both Jonas and Erik, and all the Town players today.