Many are suggesting Jose Mourinho will select a Premier League-strength side for Manchester United’s FA Cup tie at Huddersfield Town.

The rationale is that the Cup could well be United’s best chance of silverware this season, with the English title seemingly destined for the other side of the city and European Champions League success perhaps unrealistic.

Even so, supporters of the Old Trafford club - who have the whole of the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand for the 5.30pm tie on Saturday – appear to be keen to see some youngsters given their head against David Wagner’s men.

Among those, a trio of United prospects head the queue – Tahith Chong, Tosin Kehinde and Angel Gomes.

The 17-year-old Gomes, from London, made his debut in the Premier League last season, going on as a substitute two minutes from time in a home 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, replacing Wayne Rooney.

He then repeated that cameo when United won 4-0 at Yeovil Town this season in the FA Cup fourth round.

Scott McTominay, who has made the breakthrough, reckons Gomes and Chong are the likeliest to follow suit.

Gomes has tremendous dribbling talent while 18-year-old Chong, a Dutchman who plays on the right wing, has been starring in the Academy and Reserve teams for United.

He scored on his Under 23 debut against Tottenham and appears fully over a 10-month injury lay-off, so he could get the nod.

Nigerian-born Kehinde is 19 but has become a regular in the Under 23 side under Ricky Sbragia.

A midfielder who has trained with the first team, he is said to have a crisp range of passing and, in addition to playing centrally, he can also operate on the wing.

So while United will want to build on their 2-0 league victory over Town at Old Trafford and avenge their 2-1 Premier League defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium back in October, Chong, Kehinde and Gomes could be names to look out for.