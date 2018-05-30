The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has had to deal with an unusual problem during Australia’s training camp in Turkey ahead of the World Cup.

The Socceroos’ squad are putting in double sessions in Antlaya while players continue to arrive from all parts of the world – captain Mile Jedinak one of the latest to meet up with the Russia-bound party.

Australia are preparing for a vital warm-up match against the Czech Republic on Friday, with Bert van Marwijk putting the squad through some tough sessions.

But Mooy – the 27-year-old midfielder who played a key role in keeping Town in the Premier League – had to take a break from the workouts.

That’s because he had to have a wisdom tooth removed!

Despite the procedure, Mooy was able to rejoin full training and will be with the squad that flies to Austria for the friendly.

There was no drop-off in pace or intensity, with player Andrew Nabbout speaking about the “buzz” of being out on the pitch every day.

“That’s the word to describe it,” the Urawa Reds attacker told www.socceroos.com.au .

“There’s a lot worse places to be than right here. It’s unbelievable, the pace is amazing.

“But the hard work is definitely kicking in and we’re feeling it.”

For some of the players that arrived in Turkey late, the break between sessions required them to undertake ECG and ECHO tests, which is a FIFA requirement before the World Cup.

One session began with an extensive diagonal passing drill, with van Marwijk pushing his players for perfection.

There was a lot of emphasis good, crisp touches with fast and accurate low passes.

It was then into a long 11 v 11 match, with van Marwijk trying out many different combinations as he keeps his options open ahead of the Czech Republic match.

It’s a crucial match in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup and the last chance for the players to impress before van Marwijk trims his extended 27-man squad down to 23 (on Sunday) for Russia.

“Before coming in I knew it was going to be competitive,” Nabbout said.

“[I knew] it was going to be fierce at training and it is - tackles are flying in and that’s what you want, you want players to be fighting for a spot in that 23.

“I think all players are working as hard as they can to be there (in Russia). It’s definitely going to give the coaching staff some headaches.”