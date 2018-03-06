The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aaron Mooy is expected back in Huddersfield Town colours against Swansea City – and Australia are also banking on his fitness.

The 27-year-old Sydneysider hasn’t played in Town’s last three matches after suffering a gashed knee in the 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Mooy’s wound became infected and means he’s had to sit things out, but he is expected to be in contention for selection this coming weekend and, indeed, Australia have selected him in their 29-man initial squad for their upcoming European friendlies.

The Socceroos play Norway in Oslo and Colombia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Friday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 27, respectively, and Mooy is expected to take part just 100 days ahead of his country’s appearance in the World Cup finals in Russia.

Mooy will link up with the Australia squad in Oslo on Monday, March 19. The matches have been organised in Europe because so many of the squad are based here.

Aussie coach Bert van Marwijk has named a 29-player preliminary squad.

Twenty two of the players involved with Australia’s successful FIFA World Cup Inter-Confederation play-off against Honduras last November (including Mooy) have been selected in the first preliminary squad of van Marwijk’s reign, while seven new or returning players have been added to the Caltex Socceroos mix.

The Hyundai A-League is well represented with four current players in contention to feature in the Dutchman’s final squad to be confirmed next week.

James Troisi from Melbourne Victory is joined by Western Sydney Wanderers FC’s Josh Risdon, Sydney FC’s Joshua Brillante, as well as uncapped Newcastle Jets attacker Dimitri Petratos. Andrew Nabbout, who joined Japanese giants Urawa Red Diamonds from Newcastle Jets on Monday, has also been selected.

Goalkeeper Brad Jones, defender James Meredith, and attacker Jamie Maclaren are among the capped Caltex Socceroos players to be included in van Marwijk’s preliminary squad, while uncapped 22-year-old defender Aleksandar Susnjar could receive his first senior international call-up.

Susnjar, who plays for FK Mlada Boleslav in Czech Republic, impressed in the heart of defence for Australia at January’s 2018 AFC Under 23 Championship held in China.