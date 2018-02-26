Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were naturally delighted with the 2-1 win at West Brom and singled out one group of players for particular praise.

They were the central trio of Jonathan Hogg, Danny Williams and No10 Alex Pritchard, who set up Steve Mounie for the vital second goal after Rajiv van La Parra had given David Wagner’s side the lead at The Hawthorns.

Danny, in Outlane, said: “Marvellous win, that first half a bit scruffy but Town were threatening from kick off in second half.

“Midfielders were key factor – two good goals, defence solid.

“Come on Town, we can do it. Up the Terriers.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Richard, from Kirkburton, commented: “What a great result in a very tense game.

“Thought that Hogg and Williams were excellent in midfield and Pritchard certainly brings us another dimension and is an excellent purchase.

“The only downside was a shocking error by Lossi for their goal and VLP spending most of his energy either throwing himself on the floor or getting up. Very frustrating to watch.

“Other than that, a brilliant all round performance.”

Tony, in Salendine Nook, reckons Town have rediscovered their mojo.

“Town are back to how they were last season,” he said.

“Scrapping, Pressing and hustling. Thirty points on board with 10 games to play. I think another eight points will see us safe. Happy days!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Fan Tony, in Kirkburton, summed it up nicely.

“Competent, professional performance,” he said.

“Hogg superb, Kongolo class, Pritchard makes a positive difference.”

Roger, in Shepley, had a thumbs-up for the boss.

“Great togetherness, and faith in our play will see us through,” he said.

“Team performance vital. In Wagner we trust.”

Greg Jones, who follows Town from Worcester, said: “Brilliant performance. Playing has a unit.

“Bring on Spurs. All this without Mooy.

“Play without fear, with attacking options, and we are a force for any team. Come on Town.”

Anita, down in Skegness, observed: “Good performance. Didn’t like the way West Brom crowded round Lossl for the corners. A great three points!”

Robert, another fan from Kirkburton, pointed out: “Great all-round performance. Unfair to single out one player as they all played well, but Pritchard is certainly making a difference by supplying excellent service to Mounie.”

Damian, who hails from Boston, was along the same lines.

“A great win, and we needed it,” he said.

“With Mooy coming back soon and our recent performances, we have nothing to fear – keep up the pressure and attacking football Town.”

Dave, in Holmfirth, reckons Town need to maintain this form because the survival battle will go to the wire, while SPH, up in Almondbury celebrated “a great performance from the boys”.

He added: “Superb strike from Mounie and an all-round stellar match from the midfield engine room of Williams and Hogg.

“West Brom now looked dead and buried but we still need three wins and, on this form, we are going to get them.”

Simon, from Longwood, remarked on how the Town fans never stopped singing, while Stephen, in Tenerife, wants Town to play the same way against the top clubs as well.

He said: “Heart attack football. When can Town fans breath a sigh of relief? When the final whistle blows at the end of the season when we finish eighth in the Prem!

“Wagner has to play this type of football against Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea, not park the bus like on other occasions and get beat comfortably.

“We have shown in the last three games we can play football and compete with the best.

“At long last we have a number 10 who can get our strikers on the front foot, with some fantastic passes for them to score goals.

“Play like this until the end of the season and we will comfortably be in the upper half of the table.”