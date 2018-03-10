Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Williams says his mates at other Premier League clubs don’t like coming to Huddersfield Town because of the “crazy and intense” atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The German midfielder – who celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday – is hoping Town’s fans will crank up the volume once again for the Swansea City visit.

A free-transfer signing from Reading, Williams has impressed the blue and white throng in West Yorkshire and says the feeling is mutual.

“We are at home with our fans behind us and it’s a tough place to come,” said Williams, who has welcomed Aaron Mooy back from his three-match injury lay-off.

“When I speak to my friends from other teams, they all don’t like coming to Huddersfield because the atmosphere is so crazy and intense and loud.

“Obviously we have a good opportunity now against Swansea and next week (against Crystal Palace) to pick up points but, at the moment, we are focusing only on Swansea.”

Williams buys into the theory Town are prospering through competition for places and that everyone is aware of the importance of the club’s situation.

“I think the quality goes up when you have to fight for your place,” he explained.

“We have four fully-fit midfielders, but it’s more about the team than individuals.

“We have know this all season, and I think everyone who has gone in there has done well.

“There is a great buzz around the whole club, and this is a completely different atmosphere to what I’ve been used to at other clubs.

“We know we have big games, but I don’t think we should make them any bigger than they already are – we just have to focus on ourselves and this has been our great strength all season.”

Williams says he is happy to play any role he is asked by the head coach, but he likes to attack.

“I have too much energy in my system to stay back and defend!” he smiled.

“I like to involve myself in attack, but I am old enough to follow the rules of the manager.

“Whatever job he wants me to do, I am happy to do it.

“This is not about me, it’s about the team – and I will follow the rules if he wants me to play in a certain way.”