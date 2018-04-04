The video will start in 8 Cancel

By Ben Hall

Huddersfield Town have won three Premier League away games this season, as well as two FA Cup clashes on the road.

The Terriers started off with a famous opening day victory over Crystal Palace, with Town welcoming new Eagles boss Frank De Boer to the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat in front of their own fans.

Town are the first club whose first goal in the Premier League came from an own goal, as Joel Ward converted Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's header from a teasing Aaron Mooy corner into his own net.

Two goals from record-signing Steve Mounie sealed the victory for Town, who went top of the league with the impressive win.

Town's second win on the road didn't come until December 16, when the Terriers travelled to Watford on the back of a four-match unbeaten run.

And what followed was a great Christmas present for Town fans as David Wagner's men ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at Vicarage Road.

Two goals from Aaron Mooy, one from Elias Kachunga and one from Laurent Depoitre handed Town the three points against the Hornets, with the only blip on the day Town's failure to keep a clean sheet - Abdoulaye Doucoure netting for the hosts.

The game was somewhat overshadowed due to the serious knee injury to fan-favourite Elias Kachunga, but Town deserved all the points and moved up to 11th in the Premier League table.

Town's most recent away win in the league came against the doomed West Bromwich Albion.

A 2-1 victory over the Baggies' gave Town fans a revived hope of survival and pushed the Baggies deeper into the mire.

Rajiv van La Parra scored the first for Town at the Hawthorns before Mounie doubled the advantage with a calm finish just before the hour mark.

Craig Dawson halved the deficit for the Albion, but Town held on for a vital three points.

In the FA Cup, Town opened their campaign at the third-round stage with a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Van La Parra and Danny Williams scored within a minute of each other to wrap up the game for Wagner's side, despite Derik Osede pulling one back for the Trotters

The Terriers' only other away win of the season was the 4-1 victory over Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Town advanced to the fifth round of the competition with the win over 120 minutes in the second city, battling back from 1-0 down thanks to a Marc Roberts own goal and extra-time strikes from Mounie, van La Parra and Tom Ince.

Which of these has been your favourite away day so far? Or has another away match stood out for you this season? Let us know in the comments!