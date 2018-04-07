Huddersfield Town earned a point at the Amex Stadium today as they fought back from a goal down against Brighton and Hove Albion.
A Jonas Lossl own goal handed the hosts the lead after a Solly March effort, but Steve Mounie was on hand to punish a defensive error and claw Town back level.
Brighton ended the match with 10 men as Davy Propper was sent off for a late tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but the Terriers couldn't make their numerical advantage count on the south coast.
The point sees Town remain in 16th, with Newcastle United the only team in the bottom half to claim a win today.
Here we will bring the live reaction from the post-match press conference as David Wagner and Chris Hughton review the match.
Kachunga
He will undergo surgery on Monday and be out for three months.
Last week we had a similar tackle which made us lose Kachunga for three months.
Today this tackle was too dangerous.
You cannot risk your opponent getting an injury.
Hopefully Jonathan Hogg will not be out as long as Kachunga, but we need to make further assessments.
It is so important to be focused on what is in front of you and your performance, not stats.
Steve Mounie
On one side I totally understand that we get confronted with these stats about goals and points, but to be totally honest our season is one with ups and downs.
No one expected us to have a good season from matchday one.
Steve was unlucky against Swansea when he hit the bar and today he scored a great, important goal.
Alex Pritchard
He was outstanding.
He was calm and comfortable on the ball.
He was always a threat in the offence and created moments.
He was very good today.
Miracle
The promotion last season was a fairy tale.
If we survive this season it would be another level - it would be a miracle.
The players are five games away from this miracle.
This is a miracle because e represent Huddersfield Town playing against multi-billionaires and countries - if we stay up it is a miracle.
Performance
I’m very happy with the performance against Brighton away where this promotion atmosphere still is.
How the players dealt with it was great.
We were able to win it with our opportunities, but Brighton had opportunities as well.
Happy
In general I’m happy.
I’m pleased with the performance and with the response the players showed after a tough 4 or 5 minutes and the goal.
We created moments and had the possession we wanted to have.
Both teams wanted to win and it was a good football match from both teams.
Relegation battle
It’s still the same group of teams in it.
There’s still six games to go.
We still need points to make sure we stay up.
One more point?
When you go down to 10 towards the end you are more concerned about making sure you don’t lose it than going ahead.
We had the best chance when we were down to 10 through Izquierdo.
Red card
Harsh.
If I thought it was a red I would have said.
The reason I think it’s harsh is that you see that challenge numerous times every weekend.
There are some referees who would not have given that as a red card.
From his angle I find it hard to believe that he can give a red for that.
Difficult to press Town
They drop two players very deep and it’s difficult to press every area.
Disappointed
Disappointed and frustrated.
We were up against a Huddersfield team who may struggle to score goals, but they’re good enough on the ball to cause problems.
The goal gave them a lift.
Huddersfield, for all their play, never really had a clear chance in the 90 minutes, while we had two 1-on-1 chances.
