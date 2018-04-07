Huddersfield Town earned a point at the Amex Stadium today as they fought back from a goal down against Brighton and Hove Albion.

A Jonas Lossl own goal handed the hosts the lead after a Solly March effort, but Steve Mounie was on hand to punish a defensive error and claw Town back level.

Brighton ended the match with 10 men as Davy Propper was sent off for a late tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but the Terriers couldn't make their numerical advantage count on the south coast.

The point sees Town remain in 16th, with Newcastle United the only team in the bottom half to claim a win today.

Here we will bring the live reaction from the post-match press conference as David Wagner and Chris Hughton review the match.