Huddersfield Town claimed a first point of the Premier League season against Cardiff City yesterday.

Town dominated large portions of the match at the John Smith's Stadium, but had to settle for a goalless draw with the newly-promoted side.

In the end, Town clung on for a point after skipper Jonathan Hogg was sent off for a headbutt on ex-AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

Here are a few things you may have missed from yesterday's match...

Warnock's autographs

Neil Warnock spoke about his excitement to return to the John Smith's Stadium earlier in the week and the manager was clearly happy to be back on Saturday.

The boss spent two years with Town between 1993 and 1995 and experienced the fourth of his record-breaking eight promotions with the Terriers in his final season.

And when he disembarked from the Cardiff bus, a clear smile was etched across his face in the West Yorkshire sunshine.

He received a rousing reception from the Town and Cardiff faithful and spent time signing autographs and taking pictures with fans from both clubs.

Applause for Mendez-Laing

It's ever nice to see a player being stretchered off the field and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing looked in pain when he was carried off against Town yesterday.

Hopefully for the Bluebirds the winger's injury isn't too severe and he can make the most of Cardiff's first Premier League season since 2013/14.

Too often now we see players being booed and heckled for going down with injury, but both Cardiff and Town's fans applauded the 26-year-old off the field and both sets will wish him the best in his recovery.

Erik Durm arrives

Midway through the first half, Erik Durm arrived at the John Smith's Stadium and walked down the touchline towards the dugouts.

The 2014 World Cup winner waved to fans as he trudged along the Revell Ward Stand towards his team mates ahead of speaking to announcer Paul Ramsden on the pitch at half time.

David Wagner previously revealed that he would use the majority of his squad over the next week, which begs the questions whether Durm will start against Stoke City or Everton ahead of the international break.

We will have to wait to find out, but it looks likely that the ex-Borussia Dortmund defender could pull on a Town strip in a competitive match for the first time over the coming days.

Richarlison sees red

Away from the John Smith's Stadium, record Everton signing Richarlison was sent off in the Toffees' clash with AFC Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old was dismissed for an attempted headbutt on Adam Smith, who later experienced the same fate after a foul on Everton winger Theo Walcott.

Although the card did not affect Town's result against the Bluebirds, it does mean the Brazilian will not be available to play against the Terriers next weekend.

That should give Wagner's men a boost before playing their final match before the first international break of the campaign.

The ball bursts

One more light-hearted incident from yesterday's clash was the ball bursting after a challenge between Terence Kongolo and Bruno Ecuele Manga.

The second-half tackle looked innocuous and both men continued with play, but the game was stopped as the Cardiff defender looked to take a quick throw down the line.

After picking up the ball, the Gabonese defender tossed it aside after it became clear that the incident had punctured it's lining, allowing Dutchman Kongolo to slot back into his defensive position.