David Wagner insists it wasn’t tactics which decided the outcome for Huddersfield Town at Manchester City – just the quality of the opposition.

Sky TV suggested the Town boss had waited until Pep Guardiola had named his team before deciding how Town would line up.

Wagner denied that was the case, but admitted he realised as soon as he saw the City teamsheet that things would be different in the Citizens’ approach.

“I wouldn’t say we waited, but it was clear when we saw the starting XI, the teamsheet, they would change their formation from what they’ve usually done in the past,” said Wagner.

“Then we were able to change our formation as well and we went away from the three back line to a four back line to try and make sure who was defending which spaces.

“I think at the end of the day it wasn’t a tactical decision which decided the game, this was only the quality we faced.

“The problems we had before the game (with Aaron Mooy withdrawing and Jonathan Hogg and Zanka both unfit) didn’t make it easier for us.

“But I think we have to say, first of all, congratulations to City for a great performance and they deserved the win, while on the day we weren’t good enough.”