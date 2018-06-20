The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town trio Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl all take part in the same 2018 World Cup match tomorrow.

Mooy's Australia face Zanka and Lossl's Denmark in Samara tomorrow on the second match day of Group C.

Australia were beaten 2-1 by France in their first match, while Denmark claimed a 1-0 win over Peru in theirs.

Australia therefore need to avoid defeat to keep any hopes of qualification from their group alive, as the much-fancied France take on Peru at 4pm.

A win on the other hand would take the Danes to the brink of the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

Denmark take on Australia at 1pm at the Samara Arena on Thursday, June 21, with coverage live on ITV1.

The match is also available to stream on the ITV Hub .