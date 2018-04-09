The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has sent a motivational message to Huddersfield Town as the Terriers attempt to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

Town drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, adding another point to their tally and edging David Wagner's outfit closer to safety.

The players were cheered loudly for their efforts by the travelling Town faithful at the Amex Stadium, with chants of "we are staying up" flooding the south coast air.

The point kept Town outside of the relegation zone for another week but, with just five matches left, it's getting to squeaky-bum time in the top flight.

Cue honorary Town fan and former four-weight world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr to step in and send the Town team a motivational message of support ahead of the run in.

The Florida-born boxer - who has a professional record of 66 wins (47 by knockout) and five losses - became a supporter of the Terriers earlier this year after Huddersfield boxer Fes "The Terrier" Batista presented his coach with the famous blue and white shirt.

And Jones Jr believes in his team to do the business and maintain their Premier League status for another season.

Take a look at the video above...