'We Are Staying Up!' was the cry from the Stamford Bridge away end as Huddersfield Town claimed the vital point against Chelsea to see them secure Premier League football for another season.

It was another nerve-jangling backs-to-the-wall performance from David Wagner's side who threw bodies on the line and gave everything for the cause in the 1-1 draw.

And the sold-out away section was with them every step of the way, as they flocked down to the Capital on subsidised coaches courtesy of the club's main sponsor OPE Sports.

And after weathering the first-half storm from the hosts, there were pure scenes of joy and carnage when Town forward Laurent Depoitre gave the Terriers an unlikely lead early into the second period.

However, the tension quickly rose to astronomical portions as Marcos Alonso equalised in the 61 minute through a slice of misfortune on Town's part.

And despite the best efforts of the Town players to slow the encounter down, it was an agonising last half-an-hour compounded by the additional six minutes played at the end of the game.

Nevertheless, they held on with the final whistle bringing scenes of utter delirium with players, staff and fans coming together to celebrate what head coach David Wagner described as 'an incredible achievement.'

