The video assistant referee system is “not fit for purpose” at the World Cup, according to Gary Neville.

England’s dramatic 2-1 win over Tunisia had its fair share of VAR controversy, with England being denied what appeared to be two certain penalties as goalscoring hero Harry Kane was dragged down in the box.

Neither incident was picked up by VAR officials upon review, prompting widespread criticism of the process.

Speaking on Twitter, former England defender and coach Neville said “it’s not fit for purpose” and added “either give the VAR refs more time and accept the delay OR the broadcasters have to be working with the VAR officials”.

Neville, who is working as a pundit for ITV during the tournament, says blame should not be given to the VAR officials because they simply do not have the time or resource to review decisions correctly.

“VAR going wrong isn’t down to VAR officials. Their are 2 of them in their wading through 26 Angles and having to make a call in maybe 20 seconds! To give you an idea tv co’s will have 14 experienced people doing the same job to get replays inside 20 secs. It’s an impossible ask!” he said.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey believes the system is not ready to be used at such a high-profile event.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We’ve got to look at VAR and the reasons why it’s so inconsistent.

“Personally (I think) it should not be used at the best, most prestigious tournament in the world.

“I think there’s a lot more training and education to be done because it should not be in this tournament.

“They should be looking at it to bring it in for the 2022 qualifying stages and then into the tournament.”

Kane netted twice – the winner in stoppage time at the end – after Tunisia had been awarded, and scored, a penalty.

Gareth Southgate was proud of his players' spirit, togetherness and composure on a night when the England manager felt his side got a raw deal from the officials.

Just as the Three Lions' World Cup opener against Tunisia looked set to end in a draw, Kane glanced home in stoppage time to send the hardy travelling support wild.

The 2-1 victory saw England kick off a major tournament with a win for the first time since 2006 as poor finishing and peculiar officiating did not come back to haunt Southgate's men.

"Even at 1-1 I was really proud of the performance," the England boss said.

"I've talked a lot in the weeks leading into this game about performance being key. If we hit that level of performance, that's the bit we can control.

"There were things within the game that we couldn't control tonight, but we reacted really well to them.

"So, OK, if we had finished 1-1, there would have been a level of disappointment and I understand results back home would be viewed differently.

"But I think the performance was very good, we created a lot of clear-cut chances in the first half, as many as I remember us having. If there's to be anything levelled at us it would be to be ruthless with those.

"But we recovered from a harsh decision and kept our composure, which pleased me.

"And in the second half we dominated the game and kept our patience and looked for good opportunities rather than just throwing the ball in the box and hoping. So we kept wave after wave of attack.

"At 1-1 , if we'd had to take 1-1, I thought we were disciplined enough defensively that we didn't leave gaps and weren't hit on counter-attacks, so I like the controlled manner we did that.

"And our attacking players were a threat all night. We've done a lot of work on them and I think we got just reward for that, so I was really pleased with what we did."