It's the question everyone wants to know – how many points a side may need to stay in the top-flight this campaign.

With Huddersfield Town embroiled in a relegation dogfight in their inaugural Premier League campaign, it is fair to say the question is a valid one ahead of the crucial trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

However, when it was asked during the pre-match press conference by the Sky Sports reporter at PPG Canalside, David Wagner turned the tables on the journalist.

So far this season, Town have collected 27 points from 27 games while Saturday's opposition West Bromwich Albion are currently at the foot of the table having claimed only 20 points.

And although Wagner denied the Hawthorns encounter was a 'six-pointer', a win for either side could be crucial to either side's survival aspirations.

