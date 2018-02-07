The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town came from behind to book an FA Cup Fifth Round showdown against Manchester United with victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's last night.

David Wagner's side required extra-time to beat the SkyBet Championship strugglers with Che Adams opening the scoring for the hosts in the 52nd minute.

His powerful drive from the edge of the box was cancelled out eight minutes later when Tom Ince's effort forced Blues’ keeper David Stockdale into a fine save - only to see defender Marc Roberts steer the ball into his own net.

That was how the game remained until three minutes into extra-time saw a good cross by Scott Malone coolly converted by Steve Mounié with Rajiv van La Parra then making it 3-1 with a excellent strike.

Ince then made it four to seal a great victory for the Terriers which also saw the added bonus of Sean Scannell's return to action following his loan spell at Burton Albion and a period on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Town will face Jose Mourinho's United at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, February 17 in a clash broadcast live on BBC One (kick-off 5:30pm)

