Despite heavy snow storms throughout the week, around 2,500 Huddersfield Town fans braved the elements to travel down south to support their side against Tottenham Hotspur.

And it was also a return to Wembley where just nine months previously David Wagner guided the Terriers to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

But there were no happy returns on an afternoon which Mauricio Pochettino's side comfortably dominated from start to finish.

An early flurry of chances for the hosts saw them finally take the lead through South Korea international Heung-Min Son; a neat ball from Dele Alli beat the offside trap for Son to take it round Jonas Lössl and fire into the net.

Town barely tested the Spurs goal throughout with their best chance coming from Tom Ince who forced a great save from Hugo Lloris.

But from that chance, Spurs counter-attacked and a great cross from Harry Kane saw Son net his second, wrong-footing Lössl with a header.

