Huddersfield Town slumped to a 1-0 away defeat against Newcastle United last weekend thanks to a late Toon goal.

Ayoze Perez got the crucial goal in the match, sliding in from five yards to convert Brazilian winger Kenedy's cutback with 10 minutes left.

The Chelsea loanee could have seen red minutes before for a tackle on Town forward Elias Kachunga, but escaped punishment before going head to head with Terriers left back Scott Malone.

The winger stayed on for a second time however and punished Town with a calm assist, handing the Magpies all three points.

It was a sodden day at St James' Park on Saturday, but it didn't stop the Town faithful turning out in their droves to cheer on David Wagner's men.

You can relive the away end atmosphere in the video above thanks to Ben Hall at TerriersTV.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .