Huddersfield Town claimed a 1-1 draw with Everton this weekend at Goodison Park.

The Terriers went ahead through a Philip Billing header in the first half, but were pegged back 87 seconds later went Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted his own nodded effort.

The hosts pushed on after their equaliser but could not break down the well-organised Terriers, who repelled the Toffees and claimed a valuable point on Merseyside.

The Town fans played their part over the course of the afternoon, cheering their side from first whistle to last as they picked up their second Premier League point of the campaign.

If you were unable to go to Liverpool this weekend, you can experience the Goodison Park atmosphere with Ben Hall from TerriersTV in the video above.

