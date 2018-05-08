The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three thousand Huddersfield Town fans celebrated a hard-earned Premier League point in the Bank Holiday sunshine at Manchester City .

With the hosts crowned champions after the game, the Etihad Stadium was in party mode which seemed to transfer to Pep Guardiola 's side on the pitch.

But despite appearing to be off the pace in comparison to their usual extraordinary high standards, it was still a heroic effort from David Wagner 's men.

The draw meant Town went three points ahead of Swansea City and Southampton who face each other tonight with cries of 'We Are Staying Up' heard from the travelling away support on the final whistle.

For many supporters it was a day and atmosphere to remember and after watching City's title celebrations may also grabbed the opportunity to have photographs with their heroes outside the stadium.

Watch the matchday video diary above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .