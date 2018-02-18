The video will start in 8 Cancel

For the first time in Huddersfield Town's history, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology was used during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

On the stroke of half-time Juan Mata raced through the Town defence and rounded the helpless Jonas Lössl to put the ball into the back of the net.

The Spaniard wheeled away to celebrate what he thought was doubling the lead for United, only for referee Kevin Friend to communicate via his ear piece on the decision.

An air of uncertainty spread around the John Smith’s Stadium for at least a minute, before confirming the “goal” was offside by the smallest margin of a knee.

Before that incident it had taken Jose Mourinho's side just two-and-a-half minutes to take the lead – Romelu Lukaku sprinting past Christopher Schindler and putting a thumping right-footed effort past Lössl.

Town rallied valiantly after that early set-back with two free-kicks from Tom Ince and Philip Billing their best chances but it wasn't to be and Lukaku put the game out of their reach in the 55th minute.

