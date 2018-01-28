The video will start in 8 Cancel

A disastrous defensive display from Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup Fourth Round at the John Smith’s Stadium saw SkyBet Championship strugglers Birmingham City force a replay.

The visitors started the better side in the opening 15 minutes, but the Terriers clawed their way into the game with Steve Mounié notching the opener in the 21st minute.

The forward's strong downwards header, too strong for David Stockdale in the Blues’ goal, coincided with a poignant minute's applause for Town fan Joe Brook who recently passed away.

The game then descended into a lacklustre affair with neither team testing either goalkeeper before Michael Hefele played the ball straight to former Terriers man Lukas Jutkiewicz who smashed past Joel Coleman to equalise via a deflection.

Birmingham were buoyed by the goal and pushed forward for a winner with Jutkiewicz having another effort ruled out for offside.

However, Joe Lolley could have sealed the win for the home side but he squandered a glorious chance over the bar in stoppage time.

A credible draw for Birmingham, but a day to forget for David Wagner’s men who caused their own problems.

