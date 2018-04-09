The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed an away point at the Amex Stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Town fought back from a goal down to share the spoils, having slipped behind through an unfortunate Jonas Lossl own goal in the opening 30 minutes.

It didn't take the Terriers long to respond however, as Steve Mounie brought the West Yorkshire side level moments later after intercepting a poor Shane Duffy pass back.

Town could have won it at the end as Brighton were reduced to 10 men following Davy Propper's straight red card for a poor challenge on Jonathan Hogg, but the hosts held out to split the points.

There were 1,843 Town supporters at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with the noise levels not dropping in the away end throughout the match.

