Snow storms may have seen most of the country grind to a halt but it's been business as usual for Huddersfield Town at PPG Canalside.

Adverse weather, dubbed the Beast from the East, has caused chaos on roads, trains and public transport over the last few days with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow until 9am on Saturday.

But with Town set to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in a crucial Premier League clash at the weekend, preparations are still going ahead as scheduled.

A team of volunteers from the club's staff, including first-team coaches Christoph Bühler and Andrew Hughes, pitched in to get the Canalside pitch ready for David Wagner's squad ahead of training.

And then it was over to the first-team to be put through their paces in blistering cold weather conditions with the usual full and intense sessions.

