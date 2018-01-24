The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are offering supporters the opportunity to watch the side's away trip to Manchester United via a beamback facility at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 3 (kick-off 3pm) will be streamed to 500 supporters in the White Rose and Ray Wilson hospitality suites of the ground.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for concessions with doors opening at 1.30pm for the big screen event with bars in both areas also available throughout.

However, seats will be available on a first come first served basis with no food or drink allowed to be brought into the hospitality suites.

Availability is currently restricted to Priority 1 and 2 supporters with dates for other priorities to be advertised shortly subject to availability.

On the screening, Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said: “We are delighted once again to allow supporters to watch a stream of the Manchester United match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We said after the success of the Liverpool match that we would try and make it possible in the future and we’ve all worked hard to put this viable option in place for a number of our fans.

“We are however limited to 500 places so make sure you act quickly and buy tickets as soon as they come on sale to your priority.”