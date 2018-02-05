The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United yesterday to send them into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a neat volley at the front post in the second half before Jose Mourinho's side were awarded a penalty.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up to take it on his full home debut only to be denied by Jonas Lossl, but the Dane was beaten by the former Arsenal man from the rebound.

There were 74,742 fans packed into Old Trafford yesterday, with the 3,000 Town fans making all the noise in the away end.

You can relive the superb away atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams courtesy of TerriersTV.

